Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to hire a hitman.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, Jessica Leeann Sledge allegedly used the internet in an attempt to hire an assassin to murder someone in Mississippi.

It happened between September and November of 2021.

Unknown to Sledge, the “hitman” she hired was an FBI Special Agent. The intended victim was unharmed.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Dave Fulcher.

