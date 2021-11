JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man shot his brother during an altercation Wednesday, Jackson Police Department says.

The shooting happened around 3:30 on Thousand Oaks Drive.

Police say a 23-year-old picked up a gun and shot his 28-year-old brother in the leg.

JPD did not specify if an arrest was made.

