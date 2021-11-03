Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man sentenced to life for murder of 2 Brookhaven police officers

The accused killer of two Brookhaven police officers enters the courtroom with one of his...
The accused killer of two Brookhaven police officers enters the courtroom with one of his attorneys, MA Bass.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced Marquis Flowers, the man accused of killing two Brookhaven police officers in 2018, to life in prison on Wednesday.

Flowers changed his plea to guilty and was later sentenced for the deaths of Zach Moak and James White.

Two Brookhaven police officers dead in early morning shootout
Two Brookhaven police officers dead in early morning shootout

A jury was called in from North Mississippi due to the publicity of the case in Lincoln County.

Flowers is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The officers were shot while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home in Brookhaven.

Flowers maintains he did not know who he was shooting at on the morning of September 29, 2018.

Flowers was previously convicted of auto burglary charges in south Mississippi’s Lincoln and Pike counties. He was charged in Natchez with taking a motor vehicle and four counts of auto burglary, fleeing from authorities in a high-speed chase in February 2017. He later turned himself in. Released on bail, Flowers was a fugitive at the time of the Brookhaven shootings after failing to appear for a court date.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger
A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Men with knives enter Jackson home through window, hold couple hostage
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven

Latest News

A Jackson fire truck
Jackson firefighter finds dead body while fighting house fire
On, Off Rain Chances Return As Slider System Slips Toward Gulf Wednesday, Thursday
First Alert Forecast: on, off showers Wednesday into Thursday; nice weekend ahead
Hospitals lose more nurses after federal contract expires
The challenge will be filed after the Biden administration mandates vaccines for all employees...
Sens. Wicker, Hyde-Smith join challenge to federal vaccine mandate