Jackson firefighter finds dead body while fighting house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is still investigating the cause of a fire that occurred Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Deer Park Street.

They’re also still trying to determine the cause of death of a person they found lying dead next to the house.

The fire broke out Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. Firefighters responded to the scene.

“It was an active house fire when a firefighter found a body on the side of the house,” said Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown.

The fire department is still working to determine the victim’s cause of death and whether his death was related to the house fire.

It was not known if the victim lived at the home.

