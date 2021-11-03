Hinds county election officials report few voting issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County officials reported only a few problems at the polls for Tuesday’s Special election following concerns about whether it would proceed because of voting machine delivery issues.

By mid-morning, voters were casting their ballots without a problem at Griffith Memorial Baptist Church on Terry Road, where there was an early report of voting irregularities and delays.

Hinds county election officials said the precinct manager had a problem with the electronic poll book.

“We had some technical issues morning at a few precincts, but we did resolve those issues once the precinct was opened. Everything was resolved,” said Hinds County District 1 Election Commissioner District 1 Kidada Brown.

Election commissioners also field calls about people not knowing where to vote.

“People were going to where they voted for the City of Jackson, and we don’t have all the same precincts,” said Hinds County District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Robinson Horton. “Most of them are, but they have a few that we don’t have. We have a few that they don’t have”.

Here’s what some casting their ballots had to say.

“It’s important because well crime and a few more things going on in the city, and we just try to get some of this under control and just try to make it better for everybody,” said Michael Cole after voting at Griffith Memorial Baptist Church.

“The folks we elect on a local level are the ones that make decisions that affect our everyday lives, and it’s these elections that are super important,” said Emily Henderson, who voted at the Belhaven Library.

“Very important and urgent that we et out and cast our vote,” said Griffith Memorial Baptist Church precinct voter Marilyn Tillman. “So that we can see some type of improvement in our daily lives.”

Precincts reported moderate turnout during the special election.

