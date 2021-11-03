Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hinds county election officials report few voting issues

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County officials reported only a few problems at the polls for Tuesday’s Special election following concerns about whether it would proceed because of voting machine delivery issues.

By mid-morning, voters were casting their ballots without a problem at Griffith Memorial Baptist Church on Terry Road, where there was an early report of voting irregularities and delays.

Hinds county election officials said the precinct manager had a problem with the electronic poll book.

“We had some technical issues morning at a few precincts, but we did resolve those issues once the precinct was opened. Everything was resolved,” said Hinds County District 1 Election Commissioner District 1 Kidada Brown.

Election commissioners also field calls about people not knowing where to vote.

“People were going to where they voted for the City of Jackson, and we don’t have all the same precincts,” said Hinds County District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Robinson Horton. “Most of them are, but they have a few that we don’t have. We have a few that they don’t have”.

Here’s what some casting their ballots had to say.

“It’s important because well crime and a few more things going on in the city, and we just try to get some of this under control and just try to make it better for everybody,” said Michael Cole after voting at Griffith Memorial Baptist Church.

“The folks we elect on a local level are the ones that make decisions that affect our everyday lives, and it’s these elections that are super important,” said Emily Henderson, who voted at the Belhaven Library.

“Very important and urgent that we et out and cast our vote,” said Griffith Memorial Baptist Church precinct voter Marilyn Tillman. “So that we can see some type of improvement in our daily lives.”

Precincts reported moderate turnout during the special election.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger

Latest News

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Election Day 2021: polls closed
Pfizer released information about its kids vaccine on Friday
Mississippians prepare for vaccines to roll out to 5-11 year olds
Mississippians prepare for vaccines to roll out to 5-11 year olds
Mississippians prepare for vaccines to roll out to 5-11 year olds