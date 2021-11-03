Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Girls involved in wreck that claimed lives of mom, brother were students at Hillcrest Christian(WLBT)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two girls involved in a Hinds County wreck that claimed the lives of their mother and brother were students at Hillcrest Christian Academy.

The school published a statement on Facebook Tuesday, saying that the entire Hillcrest family is grieving the loss of Allison Conaway and her son, 6-month-old Alex.

Chelsea, who is in K4, and Chloe, who is in 2nd grade, were also critically injured in the crash.

According to their father, Chloe sustained a broken leg and Chelsea broke her neck. She also has blood clotting on her brain.

The two girls are now fighting for the lives at UMMC.

“For those of you who have been asking how you can assist, first and foremost, please pray for the family. If you would like to make a monetary donation in support of the family, we will be releasing that information at a later date,” Hillcrest wrote on social media.

MHP says Beth Ann White, 51, was driving the car that hit Conaway with her three children inside.

According to Hinds County Deputies who were also on the scene at the time of the accident, White appeared intoxicated.

