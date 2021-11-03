First Alert Forecast: on, off showers Wednesday into Thursday; nice weekend ahead

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
On, Off Rain Chances Return As Slider System Slips Toward Gulf Wednesday, Thursday
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: As the front begins to slip southward toward the area – expect clouds to be more dominant in the skies, leading to better chances for showers, especially north of I-20 to start the day. In areas north of I-20, we’ll likely remain in the 50s; while farther south, highs in the 60s will be realized ahead of the front. Rain coverage will increase through Wednesday evening / night with lows in the 40s. Rain will be generally light with no severe weather expected.

THURSDAY: Rain chances will continue – mainly for the first part of the day as our storm system continues to slide past the region, mainly to our south. With that, the bulk of the rain will shift southward as well. Behind it, cool air, clouds remain with highs in the 50s to near 60. Skies will start to clear a bit by the latter part of the day and continue overnight with lows in lower to middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine returns into Friday with highs creeping back into the middle 60s amid a cool north flow as high pressure moves overhead. We’ll see sunshine push highs back into the 60s to near 70 Saturday and Sunday – lows dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll rebound back into the seasonably mild 70s by early next week with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

