Election Day 2021: polls closed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Special Election is Tuesday, November 2.
Thirteen candidates are in the running to serve the remaining term of former Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance.
Vance died back in August from COVID-19 complications.
Polls closed at 7 p.m.
- WHO’S RUNNING FOR OFFICE?
Hinds County sheriff
Brandon Caston
Marshand Crisler
Colendula Green
Beverly Harris-Williams
Tyree Jones
Cheryl Matory
Torrence Mayfield
Leon Seals
Richard Spooner
Les Tannehill
Reginald Thompson
Eric Wall
Ather West Sr.
Hinds County Court Judge District 1
Greta Mack Harris
Carlyn Hicks
Hinds County Constable District 5
Demario Benson, Sr.
Juan Cloy
Juan Gray
Beverly Wade Green
President Levelle Manuel
Timothy Myles, Sr.
Marlow Stewart
Larry White
State Senate District 32
W.J. Coleman
Stan Copeland
James Creer
Justin Creer
Minh Duong
Rod Hickman
Kim Houston
Keith Jackson
Bradley Sudduth
State Senate District 38
Gary Brumfield
Kelvin Butler
WHAT TYPE OF ID SHOULD I BRING?
- Any of the following photo IDs may be used:
- A driver’s license
- A photo ID issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
- A United States passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearms license
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government
- A Mississippi Voter Identification Card
