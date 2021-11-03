Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Election Day 2021: polls closed

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Special Election is Tuesday, November 2.

Thirteen candidates are in the running to serve the remaining term of former Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance.

Vance died back in August from COVID-19 complications.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Click here for the latest results.

  • WHO’S RUNNING FOR OFFICE?
Hinds County sheriff

Brandon Caston

Marshand Crisler

Colendula Green

Beverly Harris-Williams

Tyree Jones

Cheryl Matory

Torrence Mayfield

Leon Seals

Richard Spooner

Les Tannehill

Reginald Thompson

Eric Wall

Ather West Sr.

Hinds County Court Judge District 1

Greta Mack Harris

Carlyn Hicks

Hinds County Constable District 5

Demario Benson, Sr.

Juan Cloy

Juan Gray

Beverly Wade Green

President Levelle Manuel

Timothy Myles, Sr.

Marlow Stewart

Larry White

State Senate District 32

W.J. Coleman

Stan Copeland

James Creer

Justin Creer

Minh Duong

Rod Hickman

Kim Houston

Keith Jackson

Bradley Sudduth

State Senate District 38

Gary Brumfield

Kelvin Butler

WHAT TYPE OF ID SHOULD I BRING?

  • Any of the following photo IDs may be used:
  • A driver’s license
  • A photo ID issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
  • A United States passport
  • A government employee ID card
  • A firearms license
  • A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college
  • A United States military ID
  • A tribal photo ID
  • Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government
  • A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

