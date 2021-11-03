Jones, Crisler appear to face runoff election for Hinds Co. sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The race for Hinds County Sheriff will likely be decided in a runoff, about three weeks from now.

It appears the two candidates in that runoff will be Marshand Crisler, who got 31% of Tuesday’s vote, and Tyree Jones, who got about 24%.

Those are unofficial results so that the totals could fluctuate.

Neither Jones nor Crisler received 51% of the total votes required by law to win the election.

The interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler says he has more than two decades of experience serving in both the military and law enforcement, and he’s leaning on that experience to help win this race.

Captain Tyree Jones says he too has nearly two decades of experience in law enforcement which he believes makes him an excellent fit for the position, and he’s ready to hit the ground running if elected.

A runoff election will be held on November 23, 2021.

