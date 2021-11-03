Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Backpack found near Governor’s Mansion determined to be no threat

Amite Street and Capitol Street are closed between President Street and West St.
Amite Street and Capitol Street are closed between President Street and West St.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Press Secretary for Gov. Tate Reeves, Bailey Martin, a backpack was discovered in Smith Park, directly behind the Governor’s Mansion.

Streets were closed as a precaution, while the backpack was inspected.

Martin says the backpack was determined to be no threat.

Early Wednesday morning, there was heavy police presence in downtown Jackson, near the Governor’s mansion, causing Amite Street and Capitol Street to be closed between President Street and West Street.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger
A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Men with knives enter Jackson home through window, hold couple hostage

Latest News

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 11/03/21: Runoff election, state vaccine lawsuit, and kids’ COVID-19 vaccines
On, Off Rain Chances Return As Slider System Slips Toward Gulf Wednesday, Thursday
First Alert Forecast: on, off showers Wednesday into Thursday; nice weekend ahead
Mississippi is simplifying the process for people to change their gender designation on...
Mississippi revises way to change gender on driver’s license
Election Day 2021: Carlyn Hicks elected as Hinds County Court Judge District 1
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: on, off rain chances Wednesday, Thursday