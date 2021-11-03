3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis left three people injured Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of Applebee’s on Hacks Cross Road.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says two of the victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The suspect left the scene in a vehicle which deputies are working to identify.
