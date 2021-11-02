Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.

Trooper Ron Bosarge says the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 18 at Springridge Road.

According to authorities, a 2012 Acura TL driven by Beth Ann White, 51, was traveling west on MS-18 when her vehicle struck a 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by Allison N. Conaway, 39, traveling north on Springridge Road.

Conaway and an infant were pronounced dead at the scene by the Hinds County coroner.

Two other passengers in the Nissan Maxima were transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

