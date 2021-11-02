WLBT’s things to know 11/02/21: A gun at a basketball game, Waffle House shooting, and Trump voting threats

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. A gun at a basketball game

A woman has been given a $500 bond after accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game in Madison.

A woman has been given a $500 bond after accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game in Madison. According to police, the incident happened inside the gym at Rosa Scott School Monday night. During the game, Kashaun Alexsis McRunells of Edwards reached into her purse to grab her phone but accidentally fired her gun. Nobody was hurt, but the game was suspended while investigators escorted McRunells to a secure office inside the school.

2. Waffle House shooting

Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant

The manager of a Brookhaven Waffle House was shot in the head during an early-morning shooting at the restaurant. According to Police Chief Kenneth Collins, officers were called to the restaurant around 2 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived on the scene, the suspect, Willie Walker III., was gone. The two victims of the shooting, a man and woman, had also left for King’s Daughter’s Hospital. The man, who was shot in the arm, drove himself and the woman, who was shot in the head. The woman was later flown to UMMC in Jackson. Her current condition is unknown.

3. Trump voting threats

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses his new book, "Integrity Counts," during an interview on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. In the book, Raffensperger speaks out against former President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Donald Trump was threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when he asked him to help “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in Georgia to Democratic President Joe Biden, Raffensperger writes in a new book. The book, “Integrity Counts,” was released Tuesday. In it, Raffensperger depicts a man who defied pressure from Trump to alter election results, but also reveals a public official settling political scores as he seeks to survive a hostile Republican primary environment and win reelection in 2022.

