Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds and showers are heading our way, but unfortunately not much rain.  Lows tonight will dip into the 40s and highs tomorrow will be in the 50s and 60s with scattered light rain showers.  Temperatures still again drop into the 40s Wednesday night and rebound only into the 50s on Thursday with clouds and a few showers possible.  No severe weather is expected and barely enough rain as most amounts will be well under a half inch.  Su8nshihne returns Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s are back this weekend.  The tropics are quiet again.  Average high this time of year is 72 and the average low is 47.  Northeast wind at 5 to 10mph tonight and Wednesday.  Sunrise is 7:20am and the sunset is 6:09pm.  Remember to change the clocks back one hour Sunday morning at 2am.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger

Latest News

Sunshine Gives Way To Chilly, Breezy Rains Amid Clouds Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: mild Tuesday; chilly rains return mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet Tuesday; mid-week chilly rains return
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Tuesday; chilly rains return mid-week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast