Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds and showers are heading our way, but unfortunately not much rain. Lows tonight will dip into the 40s and highs tomorrow will be in the 50s and 60s with scattered light rain showers. Temperatures still again drop into the 40s Wednesday night and rebound only into the 50s on Thursday with clouds and a few showers possible. No severe weather is expected and barely enough rain as most amounts will be well under a half inch. Su8nshihne returns Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s are back this weekend. The tropics are quiet again. Average high this time of year is 72 and the average low is 47. Northeast wind at 5 to 10mph tonight and Wednesday. Sunrise is 7:20am and the sunset is 6:09pm. Remember to change the clocks back one hour Sunday morning at 2am.

