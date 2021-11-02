Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Terry Road polling location gets off to rocky start

Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021
Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021(KSLA)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters at Griffith Memorial Baptist Church are reporting problems at the polls Tuesday.

It’s the Hinds County special election for sheriff and several other races.

Voters said everything was disorganized, poll log sheets were out of order, and workers had to sift through all the sheets to find one name.

Other voters told WLBT no one asked for identification, and poll workers were turning people away.

The election commission wouldn’t confirm specific details but did say that particular precinct got off to a rocky start.

However, the commission says Griffith Memorial Baptist church managed to fix all issues about two hours after opening.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Tramaine Orlando Haynes, 21
Man kills another man in broad daylight on Halloween, Simpson Co. sheriff says

Latest News

The driver of the Dodge, Lakisa Thompson of Vicksburg, became disorderly and the officers...
Vicksburg woman arrested after leading a low-speed chase
WLBT at 6a - 11/2/21 - clipped version
WLBT at 6a - 11/2/21 - clipped version
decision 2021
decision 2021
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 11/02/21: A gun at a basketball game, Waffle House shooting, and Trump voting threats