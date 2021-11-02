Terry Road polling location gets off to rocky start

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters at Griffith Memorial Baptist Church are reporting problems at the polls Tuesday.

It’s the Hinds County special election for sheriff and several other races.

Voters said everything was disorganized, poll log sheets were out of order, and workers had to sift through all the sheets to find one name.

Other voters told WLBT no one asked for identification, and poll workers were turning people away.

The election commission wouldn’t confirm specific details but did say that particular precinct got off to a rocky start.

However, the commission says Griffith Memorial Baptist church managed to fix all issues about two hours after opening.

