Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old Latonya Fletcher of Jackson.

Fletcher was last seen Monday night on I-55 South Frontage road walking towards Byram, MBI says.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Latonya Fletcher, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

