Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Jackson woman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old Latonya Fletcher of Jackson.
Fletcher was last seen Monday night on I-55 South Frontage road walking towards Byram, MBI says.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Latonya Fletcher, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.