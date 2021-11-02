Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Jackson woman

Latonya Fletcher, 48
Latonya Fletcher, 48(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old Latonya Fletcher of Jackson.

Fletcher was last seen Monday night on I-55 South Frontage road walking towards Byram, MBI says.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Latonya Fletcher, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Tramaine Orlando Haynes, 21
Man kills another man in broad daylight on Halloween, Simpson Co. sheriff says
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
‘I am still under their care’ | Coach Prime gives health update, congratulates Tigers on win

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet Tuesday; mid-week chilly rains return
Sunshine Gives Way To Chilly, Breezy Rains Amid Clouds Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: mild Tuesday; chilly rains return mid-week
Jackson neighborhood association calls meeting with Chief James Davis due to weekly gunfire
Jackson neighborhood association calls meeting with Chief James Davis due to weekly gunfire
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game