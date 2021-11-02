Connect. Shop. Support Local.
School district offers $1,000 benefit to vaccinated workers

School desks(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A central Mississippi school district is offering a $1,000 incentive for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vicksburg Warren School District’s board of trustees approved an “inoculation incentive” program during a meeting last week.

The Vicksburg Post reports that all staff are eligible to receive the cash except for school board members and contractors.

To receive the money, employees must fill out a Google Form asking them to provide proof of vaccination, including what kind of vaccine they chose to get, the dates of their inoculations and what school they work at. School officials said the incentive program will be funded using federal coronavirus relief money.

