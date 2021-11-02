Richland elementary student brings gun to school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An elementary student in Richland brought a gun to school early Tuesday.

The school district confirmed the details of the alert sent to parents.

“There was an incident at Richland Upper Elementary late this morning where a child brought a firearm to school. We are in the initial stages of the investigation but the firearm is in the possession of law enforcement and all students are safe. The firearm was not discharged. The RUES school resource officer, the Richland Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, and RUES administration are handling the situation at this time. Our students’ safety and well-being is our top priority, and we are working diligently to follow all safety policies and procedures.”