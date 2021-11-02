Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Reeves expects state to file suit in response to federal vaccine mandates by ‘end of the week’

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves said he is working with the Mississippi attorney general and is expecting the state to file a suit by the end of the week opposing federal vaccine mandates.

“Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates are one of the most shocking attacks on personal liberty we have seen in this country during my lifetime,” he said in a post on social media. “I am a strong supporter of the COVID vaccines and commend the Trump administration’s efforts to develop (them). I even got it on Facebook Live to demonstrate my confidence.”

“These federal mandates, however, threaten every Mississippian’s individual liberties. They are nothing short of tyranny.”

The governor’s comments come days after the Institutions of Higher Learning began notifying employees that time was running out to get vaccinated, per the president’s executive order mandating federal contractors receive the shots.

Reeves went on to say that he is working with Attorney General Lynn Fitch and expects “that we will have a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration by the end of the week to stop this ridiculous overreach.”

The governor said he also has instructed “every branch of government I control to work in support of this suit and cause.”

The governor said efforts to push back on federal vaccine mandates are paying off.

Guidance released Monday states that employers “must honor and give deference to (workers’) religious convictions and health status.”

Under the new rules, “federal contractors from IBM and Boeing to foodservice providers will have (the) flexibility to determine how they enforce the vaccination requirements for workers who refuse to be vaccinated,” according to a Nov. 1 CNBC article.

The additional rules come a little less than two months after the president issued an executive order requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and after he signed another order mandating that employees who work for federal contractors also get the shots.

The White House initially mandated that all employees be vaccinated by December 8. However, the administration has also backtracked on that deadline, saying that employers only need to show by that date that they are “making a good faith effort to ensure employees are getting vaccinated and have plans in place to ensure masking and social distancing policies are followed,” CNBC states.

Rules also allow employers to determine the appropriate means of enforcing vaccine mandates and to determine whether employees have a religious belief or medical condition that would prevent them from getting a shot or wearing a facemask.

“The new guidance creates the opportunity for broad discretion by employers: they can protect their workers from this unlawful mandate,” Reeves Tweeted. “That is what every Mississippi institution should do. While we fight the federal mandates in the courts, the new guidance opens the door for Mississippi workers to keep their jobs if you have a sincerely held conviction.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Tramaine Orlando Haynes, 21
Man kills another man in broad daylight on Halloween, Simpson Co. sheriff says

Latest News

Men with knives enter Jackson home through window, hold couple hostage
WLBT at 5p (November 2, 2021)
WLBT at 5p (November 2, 2021)
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Ingalls Shipbuilding tank tester dies following work-related incident
WLBT at 4p (November 2, 2021)
WLBT at 4p (November 2, 2021)