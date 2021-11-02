No evacuations reported as crews respond to natural gas leak downtown
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Atmos Energy crews and Jackson firefighters were on the scene Tuesday afternoon in response to a gas line break in downtown Jackson.
Around 2:30 Tuesday, a piece of construction equipment struck a line on Lamar Street behind the Woolfolk Building, sending a plume of natural gas into the air.
No evacuations were reported in nearby buildings. Lamar Street is closed to motorists due to a construction project there, so no traffic was impacted.
This is a developing story.
