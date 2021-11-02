Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Men with knives enter Jackson home through window, hold couple hostage

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has been arrested and another man is still on the run after holding a Jackson couple hostage at their home.

According to police, the crime happened close to midnight on Thursday, October 28, on Polo Drive.

It was there that two men with knives entered a home through a window and held the homeowners hostage while they searched the house.

The two men then left the house in a 2010 silver Cadillac SRX.

One of the suspects, Jared Wynn, was arrested Tuesday. The investigation continues as detectives gather more information on the second suspect.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Tramaine Orlando Haynes, 21
Man kills another man in broad daylight on Halloween, Simpson Co. sheriff says

Latest News

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves expects state to file suit in response to federal vaccine mandates by ‘end of the week’
WLBT at 5p (November 2, 2021)
WLBT at 5p (November 2, 2021)
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Ingalls Shipbuilding tank tester dies following work-related incident
WLBT at 4p (November 2, 2021)
WLBT at 4p (November 2, 2021)