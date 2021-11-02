Men with knives enter Jackson home through window, hold couple hostage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has been arrested and another man is still on the run after holding a Jackson couple hostage at their home.

According to police, the crime happened close to midnight on Thursday, October 28, on Polo Drive.

It was there that two men with knives entered a home through a window and held the homeowners hostage while they searched the house.

The two men then left the house in a 2010 silver Cadillac SRX.

One of the suspects, Jared Wynn, was arrested Tuesday. The investigation continues as detectives gather more information on the second suspect.

