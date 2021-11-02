Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger

(WGEM)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lyft driver is in surgery Tuesday afternoon after a passenger she picked up only minutes earlier shot her and took her vehicle.

The driver picked up the passenger in Byram and drove him to McWillie Drive in Jackson. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun, held the woman at gunpoint, and took possession of the vehicle.

He then drove the two to Beasley Road near North State Street, where he took the woman into a wooded area and shot her, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Hearn did not know if the suspect still had possession of the vehicle and did not say what type of vehicle the woman was driving.

It was unclear the motive behind the case.

Police do not have the name of the suspect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Tramaine Orlando Haynes, 21
Man kills another man in broad daylight on Halloween, Simpson Co. sheriff says

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Jackson Fire and Atmos Energy respond to a gas line break in downtown Jackson.
No evacuations reported as crews respond to natural gas leak downtown
*Note: This is a stock photo.
MDHS celebrates caregivers by highlighting key programs
Students board a school bus
Richland elementary student brings gun to school