Low turnout, few minor hiccups reported morning of Hinds Co. special election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Election Commissioners say turnout is down for Tuesday’s special election, despite the clear weather and a high-profile sheriff’s race.

Commission Chair Jermal Clark said he visited 12 precincts Monday morning and said at some polling locations, turnout was right at or a little below average, while in other places voting was a little above what it was for the time of day he visited.

He’s surprised that turnout’s not higher, despite good weather. “It’s a clear, bright sun-shiny day. The weather is fine. It’s not too cold. It’s not too hot,” he said. “Please come out and vote.”

Meanwhile, there have been a few early morning hiccups, all of which have been addressed, commissioners say.

Among concerns:

At Griffith Memorial Baptist Church , technical problems prevented early morning voting. However, by 8:30 people were casting ballots.

The Peggy Hobson Calhoun Community Center was not opened at 6:15 a.m. for poll workers but was opened in about 10 minutes after a commissioner contacted Supervisor David Archie. The building is owned by the county.

Wheelchair/ADA ramps were initially not in place at one precinct.

The relatively few incidents come just days after some commissioners raised concerns about a contractor’s ability to deliver voting machines in time for the election. The county initially brought on Terry’s Installation to deliver 154 voting machines, express voting machines, and other equipment to the county’s 108 precincts.

On Thursday, that vendor’s contract had been terminated and a second vendor, Professionals on Wheels, had brought on to do the work.

As of Monday, almost all of the voting equipment and poll worker supplies had been delivered, commissioners said.

“Despite all of this and that, people are voting today,” Clark said. “I’ve been involved in elections for years... all of those years, there has never been an election held in Hinds County that did not take place. And it took place this time too, as it should have and as it always does.”

