Kermit Davis agrees to new four-year contract with Ole Miss

FILE - Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA...
FILE - Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., in this Friday, March 12, 2021, file photo. Davis is hoping a different style leads to more points, more possessions and more wins. The Rebels relied heavily on defense last season with one of the Southeastern Conference's stingiest and lowest scoring teams. The formula was only good enough for a 16-12 record and NIT berth. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis has agreed to a new four-year contract running through 2025 just a week before his fourth season opens.

Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the deal on Tuesday. Ole Miss didn’t release details of the contract.

Davis has led the Rebels to two postseason appearances in his first three seasons. The 2020 postseason was canceled because of COVID-19.

Davis originally signed a four-year contract that paid a base salary of $2.5 million annually when he was hired in 2018.

He received a new deal in March 2019.

