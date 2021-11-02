Jackson neighborhood association calls meeting with Chief James Davis due to weekly gunfire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in one Jackson neighborhood say they hear gunshots almost every week, but Jackson Police say there’s not a whole lot they can do about it.

Graftie McDaniels, President of the Garden Park North Neighborhood Association, said she’s lived in the area for more than three decades without any problems. All of that changed this summer.

“You could be laying in bed at nighttime, you hear ‘boom, boom, boom,’” she said. “It could be early in the morning, ‘boom, boom, boom.’ I would say once a week,” she said.

Residents in Garden Park North say they know exactly what house is causing problems for the neighborhood. JPD Police Chief James Davis said lax gun laws are preventing them from taking action.

“The kids can’t go out and play,” McDaniels said. “We used to go up and down the street walking. Well, who wants to walk now?”

She said if it weren’t for that one house, they wouldn’t have any problems. That’s why the association called a meeting with Chief James Davis and Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley to talk solutions.

But Davis said unless they catch people in the act of firing shots, there’s not a lot they can do. He also added that even if they do catch someone, the open carry law makes it where the charge for firing shots is only a misdemeanor.

“If we arrest someone for shooting in the city, we’re going to give them a sheet of paper and hope they show up for court because we don’t have a misdemeanor jail,” Davis said.

He said until police are given the resources they need to be successful, the Capital City will continue having the same issues.

“That’s why you see people running red lights, running stop signs, doing misdemeanor crime,” Davis said. “They’re getting more aggressive.”

For months, city council members - including Hartley - have told Chief Davis that they need cost estimates before moving forward with the request for a new jail.

Last week, Davis blamed the delay on the fact that he didn’t feel that sort of thing is part of his job description. However, he also told residents and reporters that they’re working out the details for a jail with the department’s grant writer.

McDaniels is calling on everyone to step up and be part of the solution.

“If you hear a gunshot, you need to become part of an association or an organization to help end this problem that we are having here in this area,” she said. “We don’t need anybody sitting back. Everybody needs to be involved.”

JPD will host a meeting Thursday with a number of other neighborhood associations to come up with more immediate solutions.

