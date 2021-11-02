First Alert Forecast: mild Tuesday; chilly rains return mid-week

TUESDAY: A cool start amid sunshine will give way to a mild finish – right on target for early November with highs in the lower to middle 70s ahead of a front that will gradually begin slipping southward into the region by Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will trend cloudier overnight as lows slip to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A few showers could skirt across areas near & north of MS 12 this morning - otherwise, it's mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s north, lower 70s south. Cloudier, rainier and breezier conditions return through mid-week. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/dsOKQ4LUHC — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 2, 2021

WEDNESDAY: As the front begins to slip southward toward the area – expect clouds to be more dominant in the skies, leading to better chances for showers, especially north of I-20 to start the day. In areas north of I-20, we’ll likely remain in the 50s; while farther south, highs in the 60s to near 70 will be realized ahead of the front. Rain coverage will increase through Wednesday evening / night with lows in the 40s. Rain will be generally light with no severe weather expected.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will continue into Thursday – stuck in the clouds, we’ll hold in the 50s all day long. Clouds will break up into Friday, but highs will stay locked in the upper 50s to lower 60s amid a chilly north flow as high pressure moves. Cooler than average highs will hang around through the weekend – in the middle to upper 60s; overnights in the 30s and 40s. We’ll rebound back into the seasonable 70s by early next week with mostly to partly sunny skies.

