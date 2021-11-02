Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: mild Tuesday; chilly rains return mid-week

Sunshine Gives Way To Chilly, Breezy Rains Amid Clouds Mid-Week
Sunshine Gives Way To Chilly, Breezy Rains Amid Clouds Mid-Week
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUESDAY: A cool start amid sunshine will give way to a mild finish – right on target for early November with highs in the lower to middle 70s ahead of a front that will gradually begin slipping southward into the region by Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will trend cloudier overnight as lows slip to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: As the front begins to slip southward toward the area – expect clouds to be more dominant in the skies, leading to better chances for showers, especially north of I-20 to start the day. In areas north of I-20, we’ll likely remain in the 50s; while farther south, highs in the 60s to near 70 will be realized ahead of the front. Rain coverage will increase through Wednesday evening / night with lows in the 40s. Rain will be generally light with no severe weather expected.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will continue into Thursday – stuck in the clouds, we’ll hold in the 50s all day long. Clouds will break up into Friday, but highs will stay locked in the upper 50s to lower 60s amid a chilly north flow as high pressure moves. Cooler than average highs will hang around through the weekend – in the middle to upper 60s; overnights in the 30s and 40s. We’ll rebound back into the seasonable 70s by early next week with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

