Ag Commissioner introduces inaugural ‘Standing for American Freedom’ event

By Howard Ballou
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson announced the first “Standing for American Freedom” event Monday.

It’s in recognition of Pearl Harbor Day and it will be held Sunday, December 5, in the Coliseum at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Gibson said it is a way to recognize and thank all of our veterans, but he said those 16-million who served after Pearl Harbor are rapidly disappearing.

Commissioner Andy Gipson said, ”Today, there are only 240,000 left surviving and everyday, 234 pass away. So, this is our moment. This is our opportunity to say thank you to all of our veterans; especially those survivor World War II veterans as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day.”

Gipson said country music stars Travis Tritt and Lee Greenwood have committed to perform at the event.

The effort is in partnership with the non-profit organization, Friends of Mississippi Veterans.

