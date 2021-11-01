WLBT’s things to know 11/1/21: Jackson casting call, Hinds Co. Sheriff candidates, and 5 million COVID-19 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson casting call

“Inspection”, an A24 movie based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton, is set to be filmed in the Jackson/Pearl area. (Zach Foppe)

“Inspection”, an A24 movie based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton, is set to be filmed in the Jackson/Pearl area. The film stars Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope, and casting directors are looking for extras to play military cadets. Those who are interested should email msmoviepr@gmail.com with a photo, name, height and weight, and direct contact number. Participants must also be able to attend a “COVID test” on November 11, at the base camp location.

2. Hinds Co. Sheriff candidates

On Tuesday, Hinds County residents will vote for who they want as the next county sheriff. Given the city of Jackson’s struggles with getting a grip on violent crime this year, many are looking to the next Hinds County sheriff to help curb killings in the city. But with thirteen people all running for one position, it can be hard to keep track of what each candidate stands for, so this two-part series is meant to make that process a little easier. It features eleven of the candidates, all of whom participated in debates on Tuesday and Thursday of last week. The only candidates not featured are Colendula Green and Torrence Mayfield because they weren’t at either forum.

3. 5 million COVID-19 deaths

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation. The death toll, as tallied by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined. It rivals the number of people killed in battles among nations since 1950, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo. Globally, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and stroke.

