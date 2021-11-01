Stylish, Focused, Funny: Remembering the life of Lafayette Stribling

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stylish, focused, funny and an amazing basketball coach.

That’s how friends, family, and former players describe Mississippi Sports and SWAC Hall of Fame coach and legend, Lafayette Stribling.

He was bold, blunt at times, and considered himself blessed to be able to coach hundreds of basketball players over more than 50 years.

It is a job Mississippi Valley State Head Basketball Coach and NBA Champion Lindsey Hunter said he did well. “He means so much, not only to Mississippi Basketball, but SWAC basketball and Black college basketball.”

Stribling made his mark at Mississippi Valley from 1983 to 2004.

He helped turn the basketball team into a leader in the SWAC, winning championships and even gaining national attention when they played the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA tournament.

“He was the all-time winningest coach at Mississippi Valley and produced some great pros and he just spoke into so many kids’ lives,” said Hunter.

One of those students at the time was his former player and standout Marcus Mann. He will soon be inducted into the SWAC Hall of FAME with Coach “Strib.”

“I want Coach to be remembered as a legend, as he was. I also want him to be remembered as the person who made an impact on the lives of young men and young women who came from nowhere,” said Mann.

After coaching at Mississippi Valley, he moved to Tougaloo where he also turned a small basketball team into a force to be reckon with it.

WLBT’s former Sports Director Rob Jay says he was unforgettable.

“He only had seven players. Why? I don’t know if some guys were ineligible, but he had seven players and he took them to the NAIA Championship. I said, ‘Coach, how did you do that with only seven players?’ And he said, ‘You only need five.’ He was an amazing coach.”

His sideline swagger was just as amazing. Known for his flash and flare, Stribling made a statement with his style and colorful suits on and off the court.

“If you ever went to his house, he had a closet. It was like a department. He had top hats, ties, shoes,” said Jay.

“I never saw him wear the same suit twice,” said Mann.

“His suits and shoes, we always wanted to see what he had on every game,” Hunter said.

These men say Stribling will truly be missed, but his legacy and accomplishments will live on.

Some of the awards Coach Stribling received include: The Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame, SWAC Hall of Fame, Mississippi Valley Sports Hall of Fame and the basketball floor at Valley is named after him.

