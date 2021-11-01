Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Monday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and sunny skies on this Monday, the first day of November.  A cool front is moving thru the area right now, but a low-pressure system will attach itself to it and move along it bringing rain to our area Wednesday and Thursday.  No severe weather is expected, but rain and chilly conditions will last for a day or two.  The rain will be helpful to our situation.  After the system moves through, warmer and sunnier weather will return just in time for this weekend.  Highs tomorrow will be between 65 and 70 and only in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.  Lows will stay in the 40s over the 7-day forecast.  This weekend will bring us highs in the 60s and 70s again.  Don’t forget, we change the clocks back Sunday morning.  The tropics are quiet with just a 10 percent chance for any development and none of the systems are near here.  Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and Tuesday.  Sunrise is 7:19am and the sunset is 6:10pm.  Average high is 72 and the average low is 48 this time of year.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

