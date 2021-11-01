Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi veteran posthumously awarded congressional medal

Embra Jackson Sr.
Embra Jackson Sr.(Rep. Trent Kelly/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The family of a World War II veteran from Mississippi who was among the first Black men to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps received the Congressional Gold Medal in honor of his service.

U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly presented the medal to relatives of Embra Jackson Sr. during a Saturday ceremony at a Tupelo church.

The medal is one of the nation’s highest civilian awards. Kelly called Jackson a “true hero.”

The congressman’s office says Jackson enlisted in 1943. He served in a segregated military unit.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Jackson was honorably discharged in 1946, became a teacher and died in 1983.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
A Natchez Police Department officer reported what sounded like shots fired in the vicinity of...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Natchez
Lafayette Stribling
Former MVSU and Tougaloo coach Lafayette Stribling dies, age 87
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Alphonso...
Silver Alert cancelled for 85-year-old Tchula man

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
‘I am still under their care’ | Coach Prime gives health update, congratulates Tigers on win
Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster
1st-term Mississippi rep jumps from Democrat to Republican
MEMA is opening seven disaster registration centers so you can apply for help.
MEMA opens seven disaster registration centers
MEMA opens seven disaster registration centers
MEMA opens seven disaster registration centers