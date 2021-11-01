Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man kills another man in broad daylight on Halloween, Simpson Co. sheriff says

Tramaine Orlando Haynes, 21
Tramaine Orlando Haynes, 21(Simpson County Sheriff's Department)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Simpson County man is behind bars after shooting another man in the head, Sheriff Paul Mullins said.

The sheriff said Tramaine Orlando Haynes, 21, is responsible for killing Joshua Thurman, 33.

The incident happened on Big V. Road South, near the Covington County line around 4 p.m. on Halloween.

The sheriff says that Thurman and another woman got into an altercation, and Haynes intervened with a pistol, shooting Thurman in the head.

Investigators say none of the three people involved lived at the home where the incident took place.

The sheriff’s department has not said what Haynes will be charged with.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

