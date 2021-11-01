Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert

FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.

An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.

Bon Jovi, 59, and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive. He is fully vaccinated. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.

“Jon feels great,” the announcer told the crowd, adding that the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer was going to bed.

He also had been scheduled to participate in a Q & A session and a photo op on Saturday night.

There was no word on whether the concert would be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
A Natchez Police Department officer reported what sounded like shots fired in the vicinity of...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Natchez
Lafayette Stribling
Former MVSU and Tougaloo coach Lafayette Stribling dies, age 87
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Alphonso...
Silver Alert cancelled for 85-year-old Tchula man

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden swings focus of climate effort from US to the world
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct....
Supreme Court won’t hear case involving transgender rights
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day