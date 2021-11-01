Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson wants EPA, MDEQ to say whether residents could pay higher sewer rates

(Source: WALB)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson works to renegotiate terms of its sewer consent decree, it will be looking at increasing sewer rates for its customers.

The October 29 status report submitted to the U.S. District Court of Appeals shows that the city of Jackson is expected to submit its proposed modifications to its sewer consent decree on November 1, and an updated financial model on how to pay for the modifications by November 15.

According to court records, “The long-term financial model specifically will consider the financial capability of the citizens of the city of Jackson to pay for increased costs of service and the city’s current and future ability to obtain loan and bond financing to support (the) implementation of the consent decree.”

The model will be used by the EPA and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to determine whether residents could pay more to cover decree costs.

The news comes that Jackson residents might have to pay more even as the city struggles to collect on current outstanding bills and as one of Jackson’s biggest individual sewer customers, West Rankin Utility Authority, comes off of the city’s service.

On September 30, West Rankin switched off the valve carrying wastewater to Jackson’s Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant. The materials are now being treated solely at WRUA’s treatment facility on the Rankin County side of the Pearl River.

Jackson also is still struggling to collect bills due to complications with the Siemens contract.

The city entered into its sewer consent decree with EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice about a decade ago. Under current terms, the city faces nearly $960 million in mandated sewer repairs.

WLBT has requested a copy of the decree modifications from EPA and MDEQ and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

