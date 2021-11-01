Hinds Co. leaders expect smooth election Tuesday, after early delivery problems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County leaders expect Tuesday’s election to go off without a hitch, four days after a new contractor was brought on to deliver voting machines to the precincts.

Monday, crews with Professionals on Wheels were making deliveries to the final 13 precincts in preparation for the November 2 election.

“We’ve taken all of the Monday-only deliveries, which are churches and community centers,” said Professionals owner Kenneth Williams. “Then we’re circling back to the other precincts to make sure everything is correct.”

During WLBT’s visit Monday, crews arrived to load up three voting machines and an express voting machine for Griffith Memorial Baptist Church

Those were the last machines to be picked up at the commission’s warehouse on Monday.

“Voters of Hinds County hopefully will go out tomorrow and elect a sheriff, and everything will be correct,” he said.

Williams’ firm was hired Thursday to replace the previous vendor brought on to deliver equipment.

The contract is for $25,000. The county previously selected Terry’s Installation to make the deliveries. However, as of Thursday morning last week, nearly half of the machines had not been delivered.

That contract was for $30,000, a little less than Professionals on Wheels’ initial quote of $33,500.

It was not known whether Terry’s would still be paid for its work.

Voters in Hinds County will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new sheriff. Thirteen candidates are vying for the position to fill the remainder of the late Sheriff Lee Vance’s first term.

Some voters will also cast ballots in the District One County Court judge race and in the race for District Five constable.

