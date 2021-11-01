Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Here’s how you can get a ride to the polls Tues.

‘Rolls to the polls’ program returns offering free rides Tuesday
‘Rolls to the polls’ program returns offering free rides Tuesday(Mississippi M.O.V.E.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you need a ride to your polling place Tuesday, the group “Mississippi Move” is offering a service called “Roll 2 the Polls.”

You can book an appointment online at msmove.org or call (662) 205-6683.

Masks will be required to ride.

Thirteen candidates are in the running to serve the remainder of former Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance’s term.

Vance died back in August from Covid-19 complications.

Voters will also cast ballots for District 1 county court judge and District 5 constable.

All 108 precincts in Jackson will be open and there’s a handful of special elections in other municipalities.

Polls will be open for voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
A Natchez Police Department officer reported what sounded like shots fired in the vicinity of...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Natchez
Lafayette Stribling
Former MVSU and Tougaloo coach Lafayette Stribling dies, age 87
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Alphonso...
Silver Alert cancelled for 85-year-old Tchula man

Latest News

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 11/1/21: Jackson casting call, Hinds Co. Sheriff candidates, and 5 million COVID-19 deaths
“Inspection”, an A24 movie based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance...
A24 movie to be filmed in Jackson looking to cast extras
Changes Ahead With Rain, Cool Down Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: seasonable early week; rain, then cooler late week
Part 1/2: Meet the Hinds County Sheriff candidates as election day draws near
Two-part series: Meet the Hinds County Sheriff candidates before casting your vote on Nov. 2