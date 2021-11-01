Here’s how you can get a ride to the polls Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you need a ride to your polling place Tuesday, the group “Mississippi Move” is offering a service called “Roll 2 the Polls.”

You can book an appointment online at msmove.org or call (662) 205-6683.

Masks will be required to ride.

Thirteen candidates are in the running to serve the remainder of former Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance’s term.

Vance died back in August from Covid-19 complications.

Voters will also cast ballots for District 1 county court judge and District 5 constable.

All 108 precincts in Jackson will be open and there’s a handful of special elections in other municipalities.

Polls will be open for voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

