First Alert Forecast: seasonable early week; rain, then cooler late week

MONDAY: A ‘chamber of commerce’ day across central and southwest Mississippi – after starting off chilly in the 40s; expect lots of sunshine to push temperatures back into the middle 70s through the afternoon hours. We’ll stay mostly clear and quiet overnight with lows back in 40s to near 50.

A gorgeous November 1st ahead for us! Right on par for temperatures with a lot of sunshine to kick off your new work & school week and the new month. Highs today between 72-76°. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/6pt6Qx7NOC — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 1, 2021

TUESDAY: A cool start amid sunshine will give way to a mild finish – right on target for early November with highs in the lower to middle 70s ahead of a front that will gradually begin slipping southward into the region by Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will trend cloudier overnight as lows slip to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A system will begin to slip southward into the area through mid-week – featuring a chance for rain and another blast of chilly air from Canada. Expect highs on Wednesday to max out in the 60s amid cloudy skies and late day chances for rain. Rain will continue into Thursday – stuck in the clouds, we’ll hold in the 50s all day long. Clouds will break up into Friday, but highs will stay locked in the 50s to near 60 amid a chilly north flow as high pressure moves. Cooler than average highs will hang around through the weekend – in the lower to middle 60s; overnights in the 30s and 40s.

