Biloxi Police officer’s screenwriting passion turns to big screen reality

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police officer by day and screenwriter by night.

Biloxi Police officer Jason Gruich has been protecting our community for 19 years. But for ten of those years, he has been a screenwriter. Over the years, he has written many movies but one has actually made it to the level of production.

“Got into law enforcement after 9/11 but always had the passion to write movies,” said Gruich. “And nine or 10 years ago is when I sat down and wrote the first one.”

Gruich has written several movies over the years, but now one is actually making it to the big screens.

“Pups Alone, it’s basically Home Alone but with talking dogs,” Gruich said. “So while everyone is out on a company ski trip, a dog inventor’s boss, who is also his neighbor hires two thieves to burglarize the house.”

Gruich said as a police officer he usually writes thrillers or action screenplays but he never expected a light-hearted script like this to make it to the level of production.

He said writing is the easy part for screenwriters, but getting someone to actually read it is what makes the job harder.

Gruich said the general rule to writing a movie script is that it should be written between 90-120 pages. He also said because most people flip to the back first to check how long it is.

“Screenwriting is always the next thing. There’s a lot of careers that are made and they’ve never even made a movie,” said Gruich. “They’ve sold scripts and they’ll get hired for polished work. That’s kind of what I do but the goal is always to get it made. And this is the first one to cross that finish line. Everything has to go perfectly to get it there.”

And as a husband, father, screenwriter, and police officer, Gruich believes Pups Alone sure has reached perfectly.

Pups Alone will be in theaters on November 19th and available on Apple TV November 23rd.

