Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

1st-term Mississippi rep jumps from Democrat to Republican

Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster
Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster(Miss. House)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) — A first-term Mississippi lawmaker is switching from Democrat to Republican.

The move by Rep. Jon Lancaster of Houston increases the Republican supermajority in the 122-member state House.

Lancaster tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that his switch gives his constituents a seat at the table.

Lancaster is a farmer and was elected in 2019 in House District 22 in Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties.

The district has long been a safe Democratic seat. Lancaster’s predecessor, Democrat Preston Sullivan, served four terms and did not run again in 2019.

Lancaster’s switch means Republicans can have a larger margin for key votes.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
A Natchez Police Department officer reported what sounded like shots fired in the vicinity of...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Natchez
Lafayette Stribling
Former MVSU and Tougaloo coach Lafayette Stribling dies, age 87
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Alphonso...
Silver Alert cancelled for 85-year-old Tchula man

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
‘I am still under their care’ | Coach Prime gives health update, congratulates Tigers on win
Embra Jackson Sr.
Mississippi veteran posthumously awarded congressional medal
MEMA is opening seven disaster registration centers so you can apply for help.
MEMA opens seven disaster registration centers