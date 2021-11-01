1st-term Mississippi rep jumps from Democrat to Republican
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) — A first-term Mississippi lawmaker is switching from Democrat to Republican.
The move by Rep. Jon Lancaster of Houston increases the Republican supermajority in the 122-member state House.
Lancaster tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that his switch gives his constituents a seat at the table.
Lancaster is a farmer and was elected in 2019 in House District 22 in Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties.
The district has long been a safe Democratic seat. Lancaster’s predecessor, Democrat Preston Sullivan, served four terms and did not run again in 2019.
Lancaster’s switch means Republicans can have a larger margin for key votes.