1st-term Mississippi rep jumps from Democrat to Republican

HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) — A first-term Mississippi lawmaker is switching from Democrat to Republican.

The move by Rep. Jon Lancaster of Houston increases the Republican supermajority in the 122-member state House.

Lancaster tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that his switch gives his constituents a seat at the table.

Lancaster is a farmer and was elected in 2019 in House District 22 in Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties.

The district has long been a safe Democratic seat. Lancaster’s predecessor, Democrat Preston Sullivan, served four terms and did not run again in 2019.

Lancaster’s switch means Republicans can have a larger margin for key votes.