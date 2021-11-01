Connect. Shop. Support Local.
$1,000 reward offered after woman shot, killed at Mississippi home

(Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information after a shooting in Batesville over the weekend.

According to Batesville police, the woman, Kim Davis Robinson, was shot at a home on the corner of Vick Street and Dettor Street on Saturday, October 30, around 4 p.m.

She was rushed to the Panola Medical Center for treatment, but did not survive her injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Batesville police at 662-563-5653 or the Panola County Crime Stoppers at 662-209-2011.

