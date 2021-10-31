Power of Pink
University students denounce use of Nazi symbols at protest

A protestor carries a poster displaying a photo of Mississippi State University President Mark...
A protestor carries a poster displaying a photo of Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum defaced with an Adolf Hitler mustache with a swastika during a demonstration against Mississippi State University’s vaccine mandate, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Starkville, Miss. (Adam Sullivan/The Reflector via AP)(Adam Sullivan | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jewish students on the Mississippi State University campus were shocked to see Nazi symbols displayed on campus during a small protest against COVID vaccine mandates.

The board that governs Mississippi’s public universities voted Monday to require most employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after an executive order from President Joe Biden mandating vaccination for employees of companies or institutions with federal contracts.

The Jewish campus organization Hillel deplored any comparison being made between the vaccine mandate and what occurred in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

