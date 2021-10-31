Two injured in overnight shooting in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez Police Department officer reported what sounded like shots fired in the vicinity of Club Legacy on D’Evereux Dr. early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Nineteen-year-old Isaac Hill suffered a gunshot wound to the pelvis and 20-year-old Emmanuel Hill was shot in the left arm.

Both victims were transported to Merit Health for treatment. The injuries to both victims , who according to police are cousins, do not appear to be life threatening.

The investigation is continuing and arrests are anticipated..

