Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Tchula man

TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Alphonso Clark of Tchula, Miss., in Holmes County.

Clark is described as a black male, five-feet seven-inches tall, weighing 167 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday, October 31, 2021, at about 4:00 am in near Belmont Road in Holmes County.

Alphonso Clark is believed to be in a 2012 silver Mazda M6 bearing Mississippi tag HLA7146 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Alphonso Clark suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alphonso Clark, contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-0099.

