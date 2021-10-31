Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Tchula man

Power of Pink
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Alphonso Clark of Tchula, Miss., in Holmes County.

Clark is described as a black male, five-feet seven-inches tall, weighing 167 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday, October 31, 2021, at about 4:00 am in near Belmont Road in Holmes County.

Alphonso Clark is believed to be in a 2012 silver Mazda M6 bearing Mississippi tag HLA7146 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Alphonso Clark suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alphonso Clark, contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-0099.

