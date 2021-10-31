Part 1/2: Meet the Hinds County Sheriff candidates as election day draws near

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In just three days, Hinds County residents will vote for who they want as the next county sheriff.

Given the city of Jackson’s struggles with getting a grip on violent crime this year, many are looking to the next Hinds County sheriff to help curb killings in the city.

But with thirteen people all running for one position, it can be hard to keep track of what each candidate stands for. This two-part series is meant to make that process a little bit easier.

Let’s start with former FBI agent Beverly Harris Williams. One of her major priorities in combating crime is to use data-driven policing as a means of cracking down on illegal weapons.

“We need to identify where these guns are coming from,” she said. “In order to do that, we need to do some statistical research.”

She also said a major issue in Hinds County is the lack of communication between different entities. She wants to see the county work with churches and non-governmental groups as well as partner with federal law enforcement agencies to make the area a better place to live.

“The FBI is big on collaboration, working with different agencies in order to resolve issues,” she said. “As your sheriff, I will work closely with all these organizations in order to address the crime problem within Jackson.”

Former Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Reginald Thompson is also big on partnerships. If elected, he plans to work hand-in-hand with Jackson Police and form task forces that fight in high crime areas.

“Sheriff is the only law enforcement that detain and hold people,” he said. “It takes the whole jurisdiction to help with that. Your judges, your lawyers, your senators, your congressman. All those people have to be on one key.”

Thompson also plans on building up Jackson’s youth by going out in the community to mentor them.

“Putting everybody in jail is not going to solve the [problem],” he said. “We have to get our kids to grow. It’s easier to raise a strong child than to fix a broken man.”

Then there is Former Hinds County Sheriff’s Office veteran Richard Spooner.

Spooner also wants to combat crime by forming valuable partnerships, particularly with the District Attorney’s Office.

“All these homicides that you’re seeing, this isn’t these criminals first rodeo. They’re in and out of jail,” he said. “That’s what we need to do - try and retain them in the jail.”

Other major priorities for Spooner include getting the community to trust law enforcement again to more easily get information from residents. He’s also big on proactive policing.

“You can’t sit around and wait for a crime to occur,” he said. “You’ve got to go out and target these high crime areas. That’s why pulling data is so important.”

University of Mississippi Medical Center Police Officer Cheryl Matory also wants to be the next sheriff. She feels a good sheriff needs to be transparent.

“I believe in having an open door,” she said. “I believe in having phone lines that will be answered for our citizens in case they have a question or their in trouble at night or any time of day.”

Another major priority for Matory is building up programs that educate detainees and keep them from becoming repeat offenders.

“There are programs out there for those incarcerated that will help them move on to that next step so they won’t continually be a menace to society,” she said.

Brandon Caston, a JPD robbery and homicide detective, said in order to make Hinds County safe again, the next sheriff has to be accountable.

“When a department is wrong, the sheriff must stand up and say, ‘We are wrong’ and stand behind our citizens,” he said. “I will commit the department into community policing and community education.”

Caston also wants to repair what he calls a “disconnected” relationship between the sheriff’s office and JPD. He plans to do this through his “three-point plan,” which includes expanding the department’s criminal investigation division to assist Jackson police and other agencies throughout the county with investigating violent crimes.

“I will create a specialized operation unit that will be tasked with containing and eradicating crime in Jackson to prevent crime from spreading throughout Hinds County via our safe street campaign,” he said.

