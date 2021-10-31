Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former MVSU and Tougaloo coach Lafayette Stribling dies, age 87

Lafayette Stribling
Lafayette Stribling(Tougaloo College)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Famed former Mississippi Valley State University basketball coach Lafayette Stribling has died at age 87.

According to a post made by Tougaloo College, Stribling passed on October 30. His last coaching job was at Tougaloo College, where he lead the bulldogs to three NAIA championships.

Stribling made national news when his Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils almost upset top ranked Duke in the 1980′s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle
Man accused of stealing truck shot, killed by Clinton police after appearing to pull out weapon
Police in Clinton, Mississippi.
WLBT’s things to know 10/30/21: Clinton officer-involved shooting | Brett Favre vs Shad White | 8 hall of fame legends | election procrastination
Armed Robbery
JPD searching for suspects involved in armed robbery at JD Food Mart
A Natchez Police Department officer reported what sounded like shots fired in the vicinity of...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Natchez

Latest News

A protestor carries a poster displaying a photo of Mississippi State University President Mark...
University students denounce use of Nazi symbols at protest
A nonprofit group and a debtors’ union have bought and erased private probation debt for about...
Groups erase some probation debt in Mississippi, Florida
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Alphonso...
Silver Alert cancelled for 85-year-old Tchula man
A Natchez Police Department officer reported what sounded like shots fired in the vicinity of...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Natchez