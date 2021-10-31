First Alert Forecast: pleasant, seasonal, and sunny weather expected for Halloween

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a cold start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 40s areawide. By this afternoon, it will feel much nicer and more pleasant with highs expected to reach the lower to middle 70s, which is near normal for this time of year. It will be a great day to spend outside doing Halloween festivities or for those that plan to trick-or-treat this evening. It will get chilly out again into tonight with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Fairly seasonal temperatures and quiet conditions will stick around with us for the first couple of days of November into the new work week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will likely top out in the lower to middle 70s both afternoons while we continue to see bright skies.

Scattered showers will return to the forecast by mid-week as our next rain maker and front moves in. Timing at this point looks to be late Wednesday and into Thursday for the showers. This system will also bring in cooler conditions to our area. Highs by the second half of the week might only reach the upper 50s and 60s. with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Models are also indicating that some of us could see 30s Friday morning and into next weekend. We will keep an eye on this and will have a better idea as we get closer to time.

