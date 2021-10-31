First Alert Forecast: dry & seasonal start to November on Monday; cooler than normal temperatures to return later this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s weather has certainty been more of a treat than a trick! It’s beautiful and mild outside in the 70s! It will get cooler for those planning to go trick-or-treating this evening after the sun goes down. Temperatures will begin to drop to the 60s before falling into the upper 40s by early Monday morning.

You might want to throw on a jacket as you step out the door Monday morning. It will likely feel pretty chilly out! By the afternoon hours, temperatures will rise to the lower and middle 70s under mainly sunny skies. Overall, it will be a beautiful and pleasant start to the new week and to November!

A cold front will slowly begin to drop into the area late Monday and into Tuesday. Most of us should continue to see fairly seasonal conditions during time. A disturbance will then likely move in late Wednesday and Thursday bringing scattered showers to the area. By the second half of the work week, cooler air will begin to move in and will likely stick around into next weekend. At this point, we’re looking at highs in the upper 50s to 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s and possibly into the 30s for some of us.

