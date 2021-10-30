Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search is on for possible getaway vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is fighting for her life after a gunman shot her in the head Saturday morning, Jackson police say.

It happened on Cedars of Lebanon near Manhattan Park off around I-55 and Hanging Moss Creek.

Investigators say a gunman walked up to a woman inside a vehicle and fired several rounds with an assault rifle.

The victim was hit in the head and was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are now looking for the vehicle they say the gunman got out of, captured by a witness.

If you have any information, call Jackson police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) if you’ve seen this vehicle.

