Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying possible suspect vehicle

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying possible suspect vehicle(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is fighting for her life after a gunman shot her in the head Saturday morning, Jackson police say.

It happened on Cedars of Lebanon near Manhattan Park off around I-55 and Hanging Moss Creek.

Investigators say a gunman walked up to a woman inside a vehicle and fired several rounds with an assault rifle.

The victim was hit in the head and was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

A witness captured a picture of the vehicle that the suspect exited.

If you have any information, call Jackson police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) if you’ve seen this vehicle.

