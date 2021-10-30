WLBT’s things to know 10/30/21: Clinton officer-involved shooting | Brett Favre vs Shad White | 8 hall of fame legends | election procrastination

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money

Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and State Auditor Shad White are in a war of words over $1.1 million that Favre’s ordered to pay back to Mississippi. Favre has paid all but a $228,000 interest payment. Friday morning, Favre blasted the auditor on social media over what he says are lies about the cash and why it’s owed. “I would never knowingly take funds meant to help our neighbors in need,” Favre said. “But for Shad White to continue to push out this lie that the money was for no-show events is something I cannot stay silent about.” The auditor snapped back saying Favre was lying, clear about the facts and expecting favoritism. “We don’t do these kinda backroom deals where one person gets to come in and meet with me and slaps me on the back and acts like everything should go away,” White said matter of factly. “We link them up with a case agent, so that’s exactly what we did in this case.”

2. Man accused of stealing truck shot, killed by Clinton police after appearing to pull out weapon

Police Lights (WAFB)

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is analyzing an officer-involved shooting by a Clinton policeman. Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman says the incident happened Friday night after officers attempted to stop a man they believe stole a Ford pickup truck from Jackson and drove into Clinton. Hayman said the man, who has not been identified, would not stop but instead began to evade police and drive back to Jackson. During the police pursuit, Hayman says the man rammed into a Clinton police officer’s cruiser and crashed into a gate at the Terrace Point Apartments on McFadden Road in Jackson. Then, police say the man exited his vehicle looking to start an altercation with an officer. The police chief said the individual appeared as though he was about to pull out a weapon and was fatally shot. Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is handling the case.

3. Eight legendary athletes chosen for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 class

Eight legendary athletes chosen for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 class (WLOX | WLOX Sports)

Three record-setting coaches, two colleges and Major League Baseball players, and a former NFL receiver are among the 2022 class of inductees for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. The members include Maggie Bowen-Hanna, a Jackson swim and diving legend, basketball coach Kermit Davis Sr., World Series champion David Dellucci, PGA tour winner Jim Gallager Jr., MLB player Barry Lyons, Pro Bowl receiver Eric Moulds, Mississippi State football coach Bob Tyler and high school football coach Willis Wright. Members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 30, 2022.

4. County administrator blames county for voting machine delivery issue

County administrator blames county for voting machine delivery issues

Hinds county election officials were worried voting machines would be ready for Tuesday’s election. An emergency meeting was held after machines were reportedly dropped and waiting in the election commission’s warehouse. Friday, the Hinds county administrator said the problems were on the part of the county, not the vendor. Employees will be working throughout the weekend to deliver voting machines and materials to the 110 precincts throughout the county. Four days before the election, voting machines and materials were headed to precincts across the county.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.